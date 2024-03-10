Red Carpet Rundown: Dazzling Looks From The 2024 Academy Awards

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After weeks of waiting, anticipation, and hype, the 96th Annual Academy Awards , also known as the Oscars, is underway. The ceremony honors the best of the best in film and entertainment. And, as in years past, the event will surely be a night of surprises, stand-out performances, and jaw-dropping fashion.

We are, unapologetically, rooting for everybody Black as we gag over style moments on the red carpet, on stage, and in the audience.

This winter’s awards season has been an exciting preview, with several of our favorite Black Hollywood stars snagging accolades. We hope their winning season continues during “Hollywood’s Biggest Night.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Academy Award for “Best Supporting Actress” in custom Louis Vuitton .

Front-runner Da’Vine Joy Randolph topped off an exciting, award-winning run tonight. She accepted the “Best Supporting Actress” award for her performance in “The Holdovers.”

On stage and on the red carpet, the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and now Oscar winner looked fabulous. Da’Vine’s curvy figure slayed in a custom ice-blue Louis Vuitton gown.

The dress included a halter neckline, shimmer bodice, over-the-top feather sleeve, and dramatic train. Styled by Wayman and Micah, Da’Vine accessorized her look with a pair of Moussaief diamond drop earrings.

Black Hollywood is ‘haute’ on the 96th Academy Awards carpet .

Other Black Hollywood celebrities also turned heads on tonight’s carpet. Wearing everything from dramatic gowns and custom ensembles to sophisticated suits and sleek dresses, some of our favorite stars brought the heat.

“The Color Purple” star and Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks wore a black corset gown we loved, while Zendaya stunned in a slinky sequin dress.

Issa Rae gave sexy sophistication in Ami Paris, and Mr. Red Carpet himself, Colman Domingo, did not disappoint in a flawless black tuxedo. (Colman is nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Rustin.”)

We’ve captured the looks we loved in a gallery below. Scroll for more 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet style and winning moments.

