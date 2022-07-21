HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live From The Cincinnati Music Festival 2022 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from The Cincinnati Music Festival and had a ball.

Live from Fountain Square, the show was out and about having fun with fans and interacting with them during the show. Some people from the event came to speak about it like Procter & Gamble representative Andrea Wilkerson,  Alicia Reece, the Founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of AME, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

The show spilled some tea, let the listeners know what was going on in The Hot Spot, played Real or Fake, and also sang karaoke. Check out some of the highlights of the event below.

 

 

 

 

1. Gary With Da Tea & Da Brat

Gary With Da Tea & Da Brat Source:Nia Noelle

2. Rickey Smiley greeting fans

Rickey Smiley greeting fans Source:Nia Noelle

3. Rickey Smiley taking photos with fans

Rickey Smiley taking photos with fans Source:Nia Noelle

4. Rickey Smiley Morning Show interviews BJ The Chicago Kid

Rickey Smiley Morning Show interviews BJ The Chicago Kid Source:Nia Noelle

5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

6. The crowd at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcast in Cincinnati, Ohio

The crowd at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcast in Cincinnati, Ohio Source:Nia Noelle

7. Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival Source:Nia Noelle

8. Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

9. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcast in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcast in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

10. Crowd at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show live broadcast in Cincinnati

Crowd at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show live broadcast in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

11. Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

12. Jah Lion Sound at the Cincinnati Music Festival

Jah Lion Sound at the Cincinnati Music Festival Source:Nia Noelle

13. Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

14. Fans supporting Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Fans supporting Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

15. Fans supporting Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Fans supporting Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

16. Listeners at Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati

Listeners at Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle

17. Rickey Smiley in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley in Cincinnati Source:Nia Noelle
