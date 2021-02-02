When it comes to being sexy, Rihanna has the blueprint. Her swag, her music and her style all exude bad gal energy and she injected those same traits into a lingerie brand that represents her and makes other women feel just as confident.

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, filling a void in the undergarment industry that neglected Black, curvy and queer women. Savage X Fenty grew to be a juggernaut in the lingerie market and community favorite. Not only did it serve her fellow queens (and eventually kings), Savage X Fenty employed a plethora of models, giving them a runway to strut their stuff while giving dozens of celebrity women and everyday women the chance to be Savage X Fenty ambassadors.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we rounded up 10 of Savage X Fenty’s sexiest celebrity ambassadors.

