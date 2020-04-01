CLOSE
sephora
HomePhotos

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

Posted April 1, 2020

FRANCE-SHOP-FEATURE

Source: SAMEER AL-DOUMY / Getty

On March 31, Sephora announced that the popular beauty retail powerhouse wouldn’t re-open their stores as they initially planned. Remember, earlier last month the shut down their stores for two weeks, but since the coronavirus crisis doesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon, all North American stories will remain closed until further notice.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

For the health and safety of our community, our stores in the US and Canada remain temporarily closed. We look forward to welcoming you back in when the time is right. Click here for our full updated COVID-19 statement: seph.me/COVID19Update,” the brand tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Now what got left out of that press release was that on the very same day, the company had a conference call for a portion of its part-time and seasonal employees to lay them off.

According to Twitter user (@freepark_ing), this is how allegedly how the call went:

While Sephora has yet to verify that this came from them, the company did confirm that the layoffs went down.

WWD wrote that Sephora Americas president and chief executive officer, Jean-André Rougeot, said in a statement that those let go had “been with our company for a short tenure and worked limited hours.” The statement also said those employees would receive severance and “resources to support their transition.”

The exact number let go is unclear.

For now, “Sephora’s remaining 9000-plus US store employees will continue to be paid 100 percent based on their average hours worked and receive any existing health benefits through late May or until the stores reopen.”

Meanwhile, the site is still running.

“Sephora says it is committed to keeping its online business running. In its effort to do this, it has increased pay by $2 an hour for employees in distribution centers until stores reopen,” according to the statement and reporting by WWD.

Those who were let go have flocked to social media to share their stories, with one woman encouraging for even more people to keep sharing:

Take a look at how other employees and shoppers of the store have responded to this news:

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
CDC Coronavirus
Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be…
04.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two…

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is…
03.31.20
Auntie Maxine Waters Dunks On Trump, Called Him…

The California congresswoman has long aimed her disappointment and anger towards the former business mogul.
04.01.20
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse tried to make that point by staging a walkout, which led to the…
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.
04.01.20
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Close