CLOSE
Sevyn Streeter
HomeHair

Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause…

Posted August 24, 2020

2019 Trumpet Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

I am convinced Sevyn Streeter puts juices and berries in her hair. The Won’t Stop singer used the coronavirus quarantine to social distance from stress and recharge under the sunlight. Sis looks good. She looks blessed *Kendall Kyndall voice*

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

I thought a bitter biixch said sum🥃 #DWST

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

If you haven’t been keeping up with Sevyn’s social media pages, you’ve seen her banging body and now you’re probably obsessing over her natural hair.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sevyn’s defined and coily tresses are perfection.

Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause…  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Naked state of mind🥃 #DWST

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Hi🥃 #DWST

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

✝️Twaz a good dae

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Baby make mi feel like da muziq do🥃 #DWST

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Close