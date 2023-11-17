Shaved, Sexy, & Serving: A Look Back At Cassie’s Best Hairstyles

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While Cassie has had numerous hairstyles throughout her multifaceted career, her bold, half-shaved cut made her a hair household name. She wore the style at a time when others chose long, soft layers, romantic curls, and braided, natural hairstyles.

Cassie, who was signed to Bad Boy Records in 2006 and dating the label’s head, Puff Daddy, stood out with an audacity that was contagious and a beauty that was unmistakable. In the words of Indie Arie, she proved that women are not their hair.”

MUST READ: Cassie Files Disturbing Lawsuit Against Diddy

The singer wore the style to various red carpets, celebrity events, and family functions. Cassie rocked it with etched side designs, dyed blonde hair, in a mohawk, and with soft, cascading curls. She paired the look with gowns, dressed-down ensembles, and everything in between.

But once her eye-popping coif hit the news, her images spread like wildfire. When Cassie shaved her head, so did her fans. And the trend started moving to other artists in music and entertainment as well.

Cassie was a beauty influencer even before the title had an official name.

Cassie talked about her hair choices in previous interviews. When asked if she was shocked by her influence, she told Dropout UK, “I was definitely shocked because, in the first three months of having the cut, everybody thought I had lost my mind … and then it just became a part of me, and I shaved the other side … It was very flattering that other people wanted to do it a well.”

Was Cassie’s iconic shaved hair the result of a request from Puff Daddy (Diddy)?

While many credit Cassie for championing the edgy cut and changing the game for women across the globe it is rumored that Diddy had something to do with it. Amid current legal battles and sexual abuse allegations, a video of Yung Joc talking about Diddy, Cassie, and her fly cut has resurfaced.

Sitting in a studio, Joc recalls sitting with the couple at the time and hearing Diddy tell Cassie to shave her head “on one side.” According to Joc, the “Me & U” singer cut her hair shortly after.

While we don’t know the source of Cassie’s hair inspiration, we do know she remains one for us. Starting with her edgy shaved style, continuing with bobs and wavy curls, and ending with messy buns and dyed tresses, Cassie is a hair icon.

See some of our favorite looks below.

Shaved, Sexy, & Serving: A Look Back At Cassie’s Best Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com