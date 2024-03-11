South Carolina And LSU’s Women’s SEC Championship Ends In A Fight & An Assault Charge, Social Media Reacts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The number one women’s basketball teams, South Carolina and LSU, found themselves in this predicament as they battled it out for the SEC championship game.

Both are the most recent winners of the women’s national championship, so a hard-fought battle was expected, but probably not one that really got more physical than just some handsy defense.

The heated moment came late into the fourth quarter when both teams were walking back to their respective benches, and Kamilla Cardoso shoved Flau’jae Johnson so hard she fell onto the floor.

It may have been sparked by MiLaysia Fulwiley stealing the ball from Johnson. After some contact, Johnson bumped into Ashlyn Wakins, and Cardoso rushed in to protect her teammate.

Fellow players and coach staff rushed in before the situation escalated. But what raised the most eyebrows was when Johson’s brother, Trayron Milton, hopped over the scores table onto the court but was unable to do much before police arrested him. He’s since been charged with assault.

The game ended with six players being ejected before the Gamecocks were crowned champions.

South Carolina’s coach, Dawn Staley, stepped up to speak after the game ended in an unexpected manner, disapproving of how her players acted.

“For us playing a part in that, that’s not who we are,” Staley said. “That’s not what we’re about.”

Even Cardoso released a statement after the game, expressing how much she wished she had kept her emotions in check.

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused,” her statement read. “I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future.”

LSU’s coach Kim Mulkey didn’t release as diplomatic of a message, which has yielded some criticism for seemingly promoting violence.

“It’s ugly. It’s not good,” Mulkey said. “No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness. But I can tell you this: I wish (Cardoso) would have pushed Angel Reese. Don’t push a kid — you’re 6-8. Don’t push somebody that little. That was uncalled for, in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it.”

