CLOSE
T-Pain
HomePhotos

T-Pain Recalls When Travis Scott Fell Asleep On Him During Studio Session, Twitter Drags Cactus Jack For Disrespect

Posted July 15, 2020

The 2020 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

T-Pain is known for sharing stories from his infamous studio sessions with other celebrities, but his latest story has fans calling out Travis Scott for disrespect.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

During his recent stream on Twitch, T-Pain talked about how the “Antidote” rapper ghosted him on planned sessions multiple times, before adding that when he did finally show up he and his team allegedly fell asleep.

“[Travis] and his homeboys were in the studio and they were like, ‘Yo these speakers ain’t loud enough,’” T-Pain said. “I was like, ‘No problem, watch this. Yo, Travis said the speakers ain’t loud enough. Bring more speakers.’ I started going in about how I do production. The whole time I’m looking at my computer…Then I turned around. Everybody in the room f*cking sleep. Knocked the f*ck out.”

Adding further to the story, T-Pain noted that while he was observing the rude moment, he noticed that Travis Scott had accomplished the impossible–the ability to literally fall asleep standing up.

“Travis is also somehow asleep standing up. Don’t know-how. Can’t f*cking tell you,” T-Pain continued. “Don’t know what the fuck happened. Bro, I was only talking for like three or four minutes.”

While T-Pain was sharing the story in jest, many fans didn’t take too kindly to Travis Scott’s antics and took to Twitter to call out the “Sicko Mode” rapper for his blatant disrespect.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

While appreciating the fan love, T-Pain quickly took to the social media site to shut down the Cactus Jack slander, telling fans that the incident “wasn’t that deep,” before noting that the two are still cool.

Despite the calm down call from the “Buy You A Drank” rapper, Twitter came with nothing but jokes calling out all artists for their disrespect of both T-Pain and his contributions to the culture.

Check out the full episode of T-Pain on Twitch and what Twitter had to say below.

 

 

T-Pain Recalls When Travis Scott Fell Asleep On Him During Studio Session, Twitter Drags Cactus Jack For Disrespect  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Close