CLOSE
terry crews
HomePhotos

Pec Flexing Tap Dancer Terry Crews Dragged Over Misguided “Black Supremacy” Tweet

Posted June 8, 2020

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Terry Crews has endured Twitter draggings in the past but his latest gaffe, which has him being slammed with criticism left and right, is baffling considering the timing. The musclebound actor shared a misguided tweet that was meant to promote harmony but instead came off as if he was centering white people in the fight for racial equality.

On Sunday (June 7), Crews tweeted out the following:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.

Like it or not, we are all in this together.

With immediacy, folks on Twitter began to check crews for his words that, frankly speaking, came off as a misguided attempt to demand Black people include white people to bring about equality and justice across the board. However, with Black Americans already having to rail against racism and police brutality as evidenced by the robust protests, the onus is on white people to do their own work in this regard and not have Black people do the heavy lifting for them.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Crews defended the tweet after the likes of writer Kevin Powell, actor, and Crews’ former Everybody Hates Chris co-star Tyler James Williams and others chimed in and offered their perspectives.

“I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all,” Crews said in response to Williams’ tweet trying to talk his friend off the All Lives Matter ledge.

Crews then told Powell that he’s not suggesting that Black people are heading towards this mythical world of Black Supremacy but didn’t really clarify the tweet either. Instead, Crews said to Powell that people are misreading him and twisting his words.

In the end, Crews is standing firm on the hill that he’s currently dying on as evidenced by an early morning tweet.

“Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not,” Crews wrote.

The problem here is that Crews is insulating that the fight for fairness is rooted in being superior to white people. White supremacy has centuries of evidence that point to its effect on Black lives in America and across the globe, and in no way has the movement been about ruling white people with the same oppressive tactics.

Hopefully, Terry Crews will come to his senses and realize how this potentially harms the movement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out the reactions to Crews’ tweets below.

Photo: Getty

Pec Flexing Tap Dancer Terry Crews Dragged Over Misguided “Black Supremacy” Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
Close