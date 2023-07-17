Throwback Photos Of Jordyn Woods And Kylie Jenner Through The Years

We’re shocked, but not surprised. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are seemingly rekindling their friendship and #BlackTwitter is imploding.
Jordyn and Kylie were spotted at a Sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15 after ending their four-year friendship after the infamous Tristan Thompson scandal with Jordyn at the center. According to TMZ, the duo have been secretly meeting for a while now.
Kylie kept is sleek in a black and white one-shoulder jumpsuit while Jordyn looked vibrant in a slicked-back ponytail, gold jewels, and a colorful maxi dress.
To refresh your memory, during a late-night party at his private home, Jordyn was accused of inappropriate behavior with Tristan Thomspon, while he and Khole were dating in February, 2019. According to Jordyn who opened up about the widespread news story on Red Table Talk, she and her friends found their way to Tristan’s party where they ultimately spent the night. The following day when she left, he kissed her. The incident sparked worldwide coverage and a longstanding rift between the Kardashian/Jenner clan and Jordyn. All of which was documented on the Kardashian’s reality TV show. The Kardashian clan were called out for quickly blaming Jordyn instead of packing the heat on Tristan.
As we all know, Tristan turned out to be the problem when it was exposed he fathered a child with a woman outside of his relationship with Khloe after she forgave him for the Jordyn incident.
Much has changed in Jordyn and Kylie’s respective lives. Jordyn is in a thriving relationship with NBA baller Karl Town and Kylie is a mother of two with a rumored on-again-off-again relationship with Travis Scott. It makes sense the duo circle back on their friendship at some point.
Now that Jordyn and Kylie have been spotted together again, #BlackTwitter is cuttin’ up.
Keep scrolling for photos of Jordyn and Kylie through the years.
1. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the Kylie premiere.
2. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner attend Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 31, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
3. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Sally Beauty
Kylie Jenner (L) and Jordyn Woods attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show during September 2016 MADE Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 10, 2016 in New York City.
4. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 10, 2016 in New York City.
5. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.
6. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence on August 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
7. Jordyn Woods and Kylie JennerSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)