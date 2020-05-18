CLOSE
Tom Joyner
HomePhotos

The Fly Jock: Black Twitter Gives Strong Salute To The Legend Tom Joyner

Posted 16 hours ago

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When Tom Joyner officially signed off from the airwaves last year, the world of morning radio was without one of its living legends. With that massive void yet to be filled by the many capable morning show hosts of today, Black Twitter gathered together to fondly remember The Fly Jock.

Joyner’s professional career in radio started in the 1970s and the story of how he earned his Fly Jock nickname proved why he also had another nickname, “The Hardest Working Man In Radio.”

For eight years, Joyner worked a morning show in Dallas on KKDA-FM, and commuted to Chicago for an afternoon show on WGCI-FM, racking up millions of frequent flier miles in the process. In 1994, Joyner was signed to the ABC Radio network and his nationally-syndicated program, The Tom Joyner Morning Show, was born.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

With Joyner running point, his co-host Sybil Wilkes and former co-host J. Anthony Brown, and other rotating personalities informed and enlightened their devoted fan base. The show was a hub of progressive Black thought and promoted excellence via education and service. Along with daily news bits, comedy skits, and guest hosts, the show also heavily promoted the contributions Black people have made to the world via the Little Known Black History Facts segment.

Joyner signed off in December 2019 and passed the torch to his Omega Psi Phi brother in Rickey Smiley, who now maintains the morning show slot that his predecessor commanded for 25 years. While Smiley is as capable as they come, fans on Twitter are missing the Joyner and his signature theme song on their drives.

We’ve got those reactions from Twitter below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Photo: Getty

The Fly Jock: Black Twitter Gives Strong Salute To The Legend Tom Joyner  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…

A Kentucky community is left looking for answers two months after police shoot and kill a Black woman in her…
05.14.20
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…

On Mother's Day, President Trump unleash a Twitter tirade, accusing the former president of crimes that he was unable to…
05.13.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Close