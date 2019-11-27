CLOSE
tracee ellis ross
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Posted November 27, 2019

ABC and Freeform's "Embrace Your Ish" Event

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

While we don’t really know Tracee Ellis Ross in real-life, despite her being our best friend in our heads, we do know that she loves her some pink.

Like really loves it…and looks absolutely amazing in it. Hence, this Thanksgiving thirst trap she posted on Wednesday:

She is giving us nothing but body goals!

But seriously, there’s something about the color pink that truly brings out her beauty even more. So, to celebrate the goddess the “black-ish” star and fashionista is, here are 10 other times she OWNED that pretty pastel hue.

1. Tracee in Christopher John Rogers

Tracee in Christopher John Rogers Source:Getty

2. Tracee in Valentino

Tracee in Valentino Source:Getty

3. Tracee in Max Mara

Tracee in Max Mara Source:Getty

4. Tracee in Bronstein

Tracee in Bronstein Source:Getty

5. Tracee in Pyer Moss

Tracee in Pyer Moss Source:Getty

6. Tracee in Giambattista Valli

Tracee in Giambattista Valli Source:Getty

7. Tracee in Micheal Kors

Tracee in Micheal Kors Source:Getty

8. Tracee in Esteban Cortazar

Tracee in Esteban Cortazar Source:Getty

9. Tracee in Delpozo

10. Tracee In Philip Lim

