OMG, is what plenty of people were saying after Usher debuted his new permed look on his Instagram account. Instead of New Year’s greetings, the singer was blessed with plenty of hilarious Twitter slander.

Interesting way to kick off 2019.

Usher must be going through something, his permed look comes on the heels of the news that he and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Grace Miguel are ready to sign those papers. Raymond shocked his 8.2 million Instagram followers when showed on their timelines looking like the second coming of Little Richard or the lost member of The Five Heartbeats.

We’re not sure what reaction he thought he was going to get, but the jokes as expected came instantly. He had to see the response Yung Joc got when he decided to let it burn (pun intended) and slap the creamy the crack in his hair. Speaking of the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper, he definitely chimed in on Usher’s hair asking his followers “who is the real king of hair & fleek?”

Usher has seen the memes and jokes and is being a good sport about them by addressing it in his IG stories. But he is definitely standing by his decision to look ridiculous for the new year. The state of R&B is in a spooky place right now. But these jokes are going to continue to fly, hit the gallery to see all of the well-deserved slander for Usher’s new do.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

That Ain’t Nothing But Ultra Perm: Usher Slandered For Ridiculous New Hairdo was originally published on hiphopwired.com