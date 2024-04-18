Listen Live
News

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

In the ‘City of Brotherly Love’, these brothers loved each other, but not the ironic fate that led to this coincidental encounter.

A Philadelphia police officer is going viral from a video surfacing the internet of him arresting his alleged twin brother.

In the video you can see a man removing another man from a home in handcuffs. The two men do appear to share similarities in appearance, but there is no clear confirmation in the video that the two men are twin brothers. Aside from the detainee yelling ‘I’ll be right home!’ and ‘free food!’ while being placed in the police van, you can also hear the surrounding spectators chuckling at the encounter, finding humour in the alleged brothers reactions.

This is a developing story. There has been no information released on the arresting officer charges released for the detainee.

Check out reactions to the viral video below!

 

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
10 items
News

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic logo
Contests

A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore

REPRESENT.

How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close