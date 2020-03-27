We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge (And His Buff Arms)

With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves.

Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two to 18 months! But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, I got you! In addition, to this other list I made, I want to highlight one particular brotha who has caught my eye: actor Aldis Hodge.

Now if this hottie looks familiar, it’s because he starred in the fantastic, yet canceled WGN antebellum drama series Underground. But the good news is that now you can have him and his insanely buff arms delivered right in your living room, thanks to the new horror thriller “Invisible Man” being available to rent online.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In the film, that has gotten stellar reviews since it debuted a few months ago, Hodge plays Cecilia’s (Elizabeth Moss) supportive childhood friend, James, who invites her stay with him despite the fact that she believes her dead husband is stalking her, as an invisible entity.

Here he is talking about his new role:

Aldis was also part of one of my FAVORITE films of last year, Chinonye Chukwu’s powerful indie gem Clemency. This film centers on Bernadine (brilliantly played by Alfre Woodard, a prison warden whose personal life is crumbling as a result of the psychological effect of her having to facilitate and oversee the capital punishment deaths of her prisoners. Aldis, plays, Anthony, a young Black man who is the next person to be executed.

For ZORA, I made note of how riveting his performance was as a young man on the brink of facing death by the hands of the state.

“Hodge’s performance pushes us to see Anthony as more than a statistic; more than the tired flat trope of an alleged cop killer; more than a hardened death row inmate.

Anthony is a man at a crossroads, teetering between feeling nothing and everything while behind bars. He pushes everyone away, like his dedicated lawyer Marty (Richard Schiff) as a way to self-isolate. But he draws close to his ex-girlfriend Yvette (brilliantly played by Danielle Brooks), who gives him newfound hope during a visit. Anthony has yet to accept that death is coming, but has been acting like a dead man walking for years. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking performance that will stay with you weeks after you leave the theater.”

Here is his with the film’s director and co-star Alfred, who all three should have scored an Oscar nomination.

Oh, and did I also mention, you can rent Clemency now too? So go and get you a double feature of Aldis in one-sitting sis.

Here’s the trailer: (Yes, it’s sad, so tissues are required)

Now if some reason, you are still not convinced that he could be your corona-quarantine boo, here are 15 more reasons that better get your mind right:

We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge (And His Buff Arms) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com