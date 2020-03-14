CLOSE
Sara Jay
HomePhotos

Horny Twitter Has Adult Film Star Sara Jay Trending Because Of Barack Obama?

Posted March 14, 2020

2015 Xbiz Awards

Source: picture alliance / Getty

With the world suffering under the weight of a global pandemic in the coronavirus, leave it up to Twitter to focus on the important things life. Adult film actress Sara Jay began trending on the social media network and it appears it’s because Barack Obama follows her account.

Sara Jay, 42 (according to her IAFD bio), has over 1 million followers on Twitter and is apparently still active in the industry. A Twitter user took note that the 44th President of the United States and married father of two is following the actress, sparking a flurry of comments and discussion.

To Jay’s credit, she was a popular performer in the early 2000s and is a 2017 inductee of the AVN Hall of Fame for putting in the work she did in the skin flick biz. That said, Twitter has exhibited the chill of the sun’s surface and are getting some amazing jokes off in the process. We’ve collected the best of them for viewing below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Photo: Getty

Horny Twitter Has Adult Film Star Sara Jay Trending Because Of Barack Obama?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Best Friends Of 17 Years Learn They’re Actually…

Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly were best friends for 17 years before learning that they’re biological sisters. They shared similar…
03.11.20
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Close