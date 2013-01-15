Gov. Martin O’Malley Along With The NAACP Push To Repeal The Death Penalty

Governor Martin O’Malley has renewed efforts to repeal Maryland’s death penalty. Although the initiative was voted against four years ago. He joins forces with NAACP President Benjamin Jealous along with others who have rallied against capital punishment. “The goal of The NAACP is to have Maryland’s death penalty repealed with what that feel is appropriate punishment for heinous crimes, positioning the replacement to be life without parole.

This is a leading political agenda for 2013 for Martin O’Malley and The NAACP.

Also On Magic 95.9: