Lion’s Den With Ryan da Lion

Source: @tkminspired / @TKMInspired

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in Atco, New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional.
Survivor Soul Stroll 2019
After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer, on-air personality, and Assistant Director of Creative Imaging [Xfinity Broadcasting]. Soon, Ryan took his talents to South Beach in Miami, Florida where he showcased his skills on WMIB-FM with a weekend mix show that later turned into him being selected to host the weekly night show. While there, he also produced “The Ol Skool Show” with Hip Hop legends Special Ed and Howie Tee, as well as worked with Keith Sweat to develop the now-syndicated program, “The Keith Sweat Hotel”.
After a format change and to continue diversifying his industry experience, in 2015 Ryan took his talents to VP Records– the largest Caribbean record label in the world–where he was brought in as the Promotions and Marketing Manager for the South Eastern Division of the label.  In that position, Ryan has worked with some of the biggest names in Reggae and Dancehall, including Spice, Christopher Martin, Grammy nominees Minister Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw), Raging Fyah and 2015 Grammy winner Morgan Heritage.
Now basking in the glow of what he refers to as a homecoming, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9.  You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region every Saturday 10am-3 PM and Sunday 7pm – midnight.  When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both the Nation’s Capitol and the Great State of New York.
With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R or [REACH OUT AND RELATE] which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Carribean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

