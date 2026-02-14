Magic 95.9 Sets The Mood With Staff Valentine’s Day Playlists

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Love is filling the airwaves at Magic 95.9 as the station’s personalities share the songs soundtracking their Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Known for delivering “the best variety of R&B,” Magic 95.9 is leaning all the way into romance this season, with on-air voices curating Love Day playlists packed with timeless slow jams, heartfelt ballads, and feel-good classics. From Luther Vandross and Whitney Houston to Charlie Wilson and Anita Baker, the selections reflect the station’s signature grown and sexy vibe.

Several Magic hosts say their playlists are rooted in nostalgia. Listeners will hear some of those favorites featured across Valentine’s Day programming, creating a shared soundtrack for couples, singles, and anyone celebrating love in their own way.

For Baltimore’s R&B audience, Magic 95.9 has long been part of life’s biggest moments, from weddings to anniversaries to late-night dedications. This Valentine’s Day, the station is once again proving that when it comes to love and music, Magic still lives up to its name.

Check out the playlists below!