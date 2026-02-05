Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Source: Reach Media / Urban One As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, death is an inevitable part of life—a universal truth that spares no one. Yet, despite its certainty, the weight of loss never becomes easier to bear, nor does the act of processing its impact. For those within Black culture, where community and shared experiences often serve as pillars of strength, the pain of losing someone resonates deeply, cutting through the collective spirit like a sharp blade. Reporting on such losses carries its own emotional toll, as it means confronting the fragility of life while also grappling with the systemic inequities that often exacerbate these tragedies. Whether it’s the passing of a beloved figure or the untimely loss of a community member, the grief is compounded by the cultural significance of their contributions and the void they leave behind. Each story of loss becomes a reminder of the resilience required to navigate a world that often feels unrelenting, and yet, it also underscores the importance of honoring those who have left an indelible mark on the lives they touched.

UPDATED: 8:00 am EST, February 5th, 2026 LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Dies at 90 LaMonte McLemore, a pioneering musician, photographer, and co‑founder of the legendary vocal group The 5th Dimension, has died at the age of 90. McLemore passed away on February 3, 2026, at his home in Las Vegas from natural causes following complications from a stroke suffered several years earlier. Born in St. Louis on September 17, 1935, McLemore's remarkable life spanned multiple artistic disciplines. Before entering the music world, he served as an aerial photographer in the U.S. Navy and briefly pursued baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system. His transition into music came in the mid‑1960s when he helped form The Versatiles, the group that would soon evolve into The 5th Dimension. With fellow members Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Florence LaRue, and Ron Townson, McLemore helped shape what became known as "champagne soul," a smooth blend of pop, R&B, and psychedelia. As the group's warm bass anchor, McLemore contributed to timeless hits such as "Up, Up and Away," "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In," and "Wedding Bell Blues." Their music earned multiple Grammy Awards, including two for Record of the Year, and left a lasting imprint on American pop culture. Beyond music, McLemore enjoyed a celebrated photography career, with work appearing in Jet, Ebony, and Harper's Bazaar. He remains remembered for his artistry, kindness, and the cultural doors he helped open during a transformative era in American entertainment.

Worship Music Trailblazer Ron Kenoly Remembered After Passing at 81 Ron Kenoly, a defining voice in contemporary Christian worship whose music energized congregations around the world, has died at the age of 81. His passing was announced on Feb. 3, 2026, through a message shared by his longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, on Kenoly’s official Instagram account. The announcement did not specify a cause of death. Kenoly’s influence stretched across decades, marked most memorably by worship staples such as “Ancient of Days,” “Jesus Is Alive,” and “Anointing Fall On Me.” Rising to prominence in the early 1990s, he helped shape the modern praise movement through high‑energy, Scripture‑centered live recordings. His 1992 album Lift Him Up was particularly groundbreaking, becoming one of the fastest‑selling worship albums of its time and helping introduce large‑scale, participatory worship to churches worldwide. Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, on Dec. 6, 1944, Kenoly’s early journey included service in the U.S. Air Force and a period in secular music before he committed fully to ministry. Central to his mission was a belief that worship was never about performance, but about leading people into the presence of God, an approach that later generations consistently credit as foundational to their own callings. In the days following his death, tributes poured in from pastors, musicians, and worship leaders who described Kenoly as a “barrier‑breaker” whose ministry consistently pointed people toward Jesus. Many noted that his legacy continues to echo through today’s worship music landscape, influencing artists across styles and cultures.

Billy “Bass” Nelson Billy “Bass” Nelson, a founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, passed away on February 2, 2026, at the age of 75. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to funk music, Nelson’s legacy is deeply intertwined with the evolution of the genre. Born on January 28, 1951, Nelson was a key figure in the formation of Parliament-Funkadelic. Initially a guitarist, he transitioned to bass under the mentorship of James Jamerson, bringing a unique style that fused Motown’s groove with rock’s edge. His basslines became the backbone of Funkadelic’s early albums, including Funkadelic (1970), Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow (1970), and Maggot Brain (1971). He also contributed to Parliament’s debut album, Osmium (1970). Nelson’s creative vision extended beyond music. He coined the name “Funkadelic” and was a pioneer in the band’s flamboyant stage personas, famously performing in a diaper and combat boots. Over his career, he collaborated with legends like Eddie Hazel, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson, and fronted his own group, O.G. Funk. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, Nelson’s influence on funk and beyond remains immeasurable. His innovative spirit and unforgettable grooves will continue to inspire generations.

Demond Wilson “Sanford and Son” star Demond Wilson, beloved for his role as Lamont Sanford, has died at the age of 79. Wilson, born Grady Demond Wilson, passed away Friday morning at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to his son, Demond Wilson Jr. He died from complications related to cancer, though the family has not disclosed the specific type.​ Wilson rose to fame in the 1970s playing Lamont, the long-suffering but devoted son of Fred Sanford on the hit NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son,” a role he held from 1972 to 1977. After that success, he continued working in television, starring as Raymond Ellis on the short-lived series “Baby… I’m Back!” and later landing another lead in “The New Odd Couple” in the early 1980s. His career also extended to film, including a notable turn in the 1993 movie “Me and the Kid.”​ Following nearly two decades away from the screen, Wilson returned in the 2023 drama “Eleanor’s Bench,” which marked his final credited role. Remembering his father, Demond Wilson Jr. called him “a great man” and expressed his love and admiration. Fans will remember Grady Demond Wilson as a pioneering sitcom star whose work left a lasting mark on American television and comedy.

Michael “5000” Watts Source: General / General Houston and the entire state of Texas are mourning the loss of a true cultural giant following the passing of Michael “5000” Watts on January 30, 2026. Surrounded by loved ones in his final moments, the 50-year-old DJ, producer, and radio personality leaves behind a legacy that transformed Houston’s sound, identity, and place in hip-hop history.​ More than just a DJ, Watts was a visionary who helped define Southern hip hop and elevate Houston onto the global stage. As founder and owner of the influential Swishahouse label, he created a powerful platform for Texas artists and helped popularize Houston’s distinct chopped-and-screwed sound through mixtapes, albums, and radio mixes. Beginning his career at just 14, he built an independent movement that showed how local music could thrive far beyond regional borders.​ Watts was also a familiar and trusted voice across Houston radio. His work on 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and Praise Houston made him a daily presence in the lives of listeners, where his passion, authenticity, and pride in the city resonated deeply. To colleagues and fans, he was a mentor, tastemaker, and guiding force who quietly shaped countless careers.​ According to his family, Watts died from torsades de Pointes, a fatal heart rhythm that led to sudden cardiac death. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, five children, and two grandchildren. Community events celebrating his life and legacy will be announced in the coming days through his official social media channels, ensuring that Michael “5000” Watts’ influence continues to echo through Houston streets and hip hop culture for generations

Ms. Shirley Raines Ms. Shirley Raines, the compassionate founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has tragically passed away at the age of 58. Known for her tireless dedication to aiding homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada, Shirley was discovered unresponsive in her Henderson, Nevada home during a wellness check. Her family, shocked by the sudden loss, awaits autopsy results, though no foul play is suspected. Shirley’s non-profit, Beauty 2 The Streetz, gained widespread recognition for providing beauty and hygiene services to those in need, amassing over 1.1 million followers on social media. Her work brought dignity and hope to underserved populations, earning her accolades such as CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. Her passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those she touched. Shirley’s legacy of love, generosity, and advocacy will continue to inspire.

Sly Dunbar Sly Dunbar, a Grammy Award-winning drummer and a member of the production duo Sly & Robbie, has died. Along with the late Robbie Shakespeare, Sly Dunbar formed the Taxi Records label in 1980 and worked with a bevy of musical greats both within and beyond the confines of reggae and dub. Dunbar had been sick for some time and was getting treatment in an undisclosed location. It was not shared where Dunbar was getting treatment. Dunbar was born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar on May 10, 1952, in Kingston, Jamaica. His drumming career began at 15, and he later joined the band of the legendary Jamaican duo, Dave and Ansell Collins. After establishing himself as a talent on the drums, he met Shakespeare, a bassist, and the pair went on to work as session players for several reggae acts while performing as a duo. Sly & Robbie’s talents were lent to the likes of Beenie Man, Bunny Wailer, and several giants of the reggae scene. Dunbar and Shakespeare also worked with vocalists such as Joe Cocker, Maxi Priest, Simply Red, and Madonna, among other top acts. Sly Dunbar was 73.

Kevin Johnson Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson, 55, was found dead on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, California. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unconscious man on the 1300 block of East 120th Street just before 8 a.m. local time. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots but did not appear in a game for them. He later played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles, making 43 tackles and seven sacks during his tenure with Philadelphia

Kianna Underwood Kianna Underwood, a talented actress and former Nickelodeon star, tragically passed away at the age of 33 following a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, New York, on January 16, 2026. Known for her vibrant performances, Underwood gained recognition as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That in 2005. She also lent her voice to the beloved character Fuchsia Glover on the animated series Little Bill from 1999 to 2004. Born in New York City, Underwood’s career extended beyond television. She appeared in films such as The 24 Hour Woman and Death of a Dynasty and showcased her theatrical talents as Little Inez in the first national tour of the Broadway musical Hairspray. Her contributions to entertainment left a lasting impression on audiences and colleagues alike. Underwood’s life was cut short when she was struck by two vehicles while crossing an intersection. Her untimely death has left fans and the entertainment community mourning the loss of a bright and promising talent.

Claudette Colvin Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus helped lay the groundwork for the modern civil rights movement, has died at 86.​ Colvin was 15 when, on March 2, 1955, she declined to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known protest. Her arrest became an early spark in the campaign against Jim Crow laws and highlighted the everyday injustices Black riders faced in the South.​ Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Alabama, Colvin later served as a key plaintiff in Browder v. Gayle, the federal case that led to the end of bus segregation in Montgomery and influenced desegregation efforts across the country. Despite her central role, she spent much of her life outside the national spotlight.



Rapper John Forte John Forté, Grammy-nominated rapper, producer, and longtime Fugees collaborator, has reportedly died at age 50 at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, with local police confirming his passing and noting no foul play is suspected. He was celebrated for his work on the Fugees’ landmark album The Score, his solo debut Poly Sci, and a later-life creative resurgence rooted in Martha’s Vineyard’s arts community.

T.K. Carter T.K. Carter made lasting impressions with appearances on beloved series including Punky Brewster, A Different World, and Saved by the Bell. Carter also left his mark on the big screen, most notably appearing in John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror classic The Thing, which remains one of the most influential genre films of all time. His body of work reflects a career built on consistency, talent, and adaptability, earning him respect from fans and peers alike. T.K. Carter’s legacy lives on through the roles that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.