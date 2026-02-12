Mike Bivins Calls Baltimore a “Real City” Ahead of Valentine’s Day Show

Source: R1 / R1

Mike Bivins is making one thing very clear. Baltimore holds a special place in his heart.

The New Edition legend joined Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion ahead of the highly anticipated New Edition Way Tour stop at CFG Bank Arena on Valentine’s Day, and before diving into tour details, he made sure to salute the city.

“Baltimore is one of my top cities to perform in,” Bivins said. “There’s a different fabric in that city. You feel it the moment you walk on stage.”

This time around, New Edition is bringing even more history with them. The New Edition Way Tour features Boys II Men and Toni Braxton, combining for more than 200 million records sold worldwide. For Bivins, the collaboration was all about timing.

✕

“It wasn’t supposed to happen before,” he explained. “Now everybody is at peak optimum performance.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The tour also introduces a 360 stage design, giving fans a fully immersive experience. According to Bivins, every seat in the house becomes the best seat in the house, and the crowd becomes part of the show’s energy.

Beyond the music, the conversation turned reflective. With February marking Black History Month, Bivins spoke candidly about legacy and brotherhood.

“I’m just happy that we’re all still living,” he said. “Being able to look down the line and see Bobby, Ricky, Ralph, Johnny, Ronnie. That’s priceless.”

He also didn’t shy away from calling out the industry, noting that R&B groups do not receive the spotlight they deserve at major award shows. In fact, he floated the idea of a group-centered Super Bowl halftime show.

For now, though, all eyes are on Baltimore. On Valentine’s Day, the city gets what Bivins promises will be one unforgettable night.