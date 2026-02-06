WATCH: Marlon Wayans Calls Steelers Vs. Ravens His ‘Real Super Bowl’ And Defends Keeping Good Coaches

Source: Houston Improv / Houston Improv

Marlon Wayans may be known for making audiences laugh, but when it comes to football, the comedian made it clear he takes the game seriously. During a recent conversation, Wayans shared his thoughts on one of the NFL’s most intense rivalries, the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Baltimore Ravens, calling the matchup his personal Super Bowl.

A longtime Steelers fan, Wayans acknowledged the loyalty runs deep, even jokingly apologizing to Baltimore fans for backing the opposing team. Still, he made it clear his appreciation for the game goes beyond team allegiance. Wayans praised Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and said he enjoys watching the strategic battle between the two franchises, describing it as a true chess match on the field.

The conversation turned more serious when Wayans weighed in on Baltimore’s coaching decisions. He suggested the Ravens may have made a mistake by parting ways with a coach he believes did solid work under challenging circumstances. According to Wayans, injuries, including Jackson being hurt early in the season, played a major role in how the team performed. He argued that improvement over time matters more than immediate results.

Wayans emphasized how difficult it is to consistently win in the NFL and stressed the importance of stability. He pointed to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as an example of why patience pays off, noting that great coaches will not win championships every year, but their long term impact is undeniable.

In Wayans’ view, strong coaching is often the hidden X factor that separates good teams from great ones. While rivalries fuel passion and debate, he believes respect for leadership and the game itself should always come first.