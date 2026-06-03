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Concerts & Shows Coming to Baltimore This Summer

Concerts & Shows Coming To Baltimore Area This Summer

Published on June 3, 2026

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Silhouettes of music fans holding up mobile phones and smartphones to record video or take photos at a live concert.
Source: Dogstar / Getty

Baltimore is set to be one of the region’s top entertainment destinations this summer, with a packed lineup of concerts, comedy shows, music festivals, and live performances headed to venues across the city. From chart-topping artists and legendary performers to rising stars and fan favorite tours, there’s no shortage of opportunities for music lovers and entertainment fans to experience unforgettable nights throughout the season.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest concerts and shows coming to Baltimore this summer!

Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour with special guest Mariah The Scientist | June 4, 2026

A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb World Tour | Jun 08, 2026

Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour | Jun 09, 2026

J. Cole: The Fall-Off Tour | Jul 23, 2026

Daniel Caesar – Son Of Spergy Tour | Jul 28, 2026

Olivia Dean: The Art Of Loving Live | Aug 12, 2026

Juvenile | Aug 14, 2026

KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America | August 27, 2026

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour | Aug 25, 2026

Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour | Sep 06, 2026

Concerts & Shows Coming To Baltimore Area This Summer was originally published on 92q.com

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