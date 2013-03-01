CLOSE
6-Year-Old Harlem Boy Killed By Tractor Trailer While Crossing Guard Takes Break

Six-year-old Amar Diarrosova (pictured) was on his way to school when he was reportedly plowed down and killed by a tractor-trailer truck in Harlem while the school’s crossing guard was on a break, reports NBC News.com.

The elementary school boy was just one block from his destination as he crossed a busy avenue with his 9-year-old brother just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.  According to New York City police, the unidentified driver was making a right turn with his rig on to the avenue and claims he did not see the child.

According to witnesses, the truck driver continued on for two blocks until he was flagged down. Amar’s unidentified brother was not injured.

Watch news coverage of this tragedy here:

Police investigators say that the 55-year-old crossing guard Roman Flavia was in fact allowed to take a mini break but should have noted her temporary absence in a ledger, which she failed to do. She has since been suspended from her position pending further investigation.

The two young siblings, who attended P.S. 155, were crossing the wide avenue — which reportedly always has a steady stream of traffic — within the cross walk, when Amar was struck. The school is approximately 12 blocks from the children’s residence and many are wondering why they were not accompanied by an adult.

Amar, who has been described as a “sweet boy who loved school and who prayed a lot,” was rushed to nearby Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was cited for failing to yield and for failure to exercise due care according to police. No criminal charges have been filed though the case is still under investigation.

NBC News tried to speak to Amar’s parents, but they were still reeling from the shock of their son’s death.  Amar’s father did manage to state that his other son seems to be doing “OK.”

City Councilwoman Melissa Mark Viverito is however demanding some answers with regards to the heartbreaking incident.  Viverito is questioning whether there is a sufficient number of crossing guards posted in the school’s area since the roads are so heavily traveled at all times.

