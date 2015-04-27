Baltimore Police: Gangs On Mission To “Take-Out” Police

The Baltimore City Police Department released a statement Monday afternoon stating they received credible information that various gangs are conspiring to enter a partnership to “take out” law enforcement.
An emailed statement from police read:
“The Baltimore Police Department / Criminal Intelligence Unit has received credible information that members of various gangs including the Black Guerilla Family, Bloods, and Crips have entered into a partnership to “take-out” law enforcement officers.”
Police have been advised to take “appropriate precautions” to ensure the safety of their officers.
To see the official document, see here.
