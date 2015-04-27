CLOSE
National
Baltimore Police: Gangs On Mission To “Take-Out” Police

Angry Freddie Gray protester

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty / Getty

The Baltimore City Police Department released a statement Monday afternoon stating they received credible information that various gangs are conspiring to enter a partnership to “take out” law enforcement.

An emailed statement from police read:

“The Baltimore Police Department / Criminal Intelligence Unit has received credible information that members of various gangs including the Black Guerilla Family, Bloods, and Crips have entered into a partnership to “take-out” law enforcement officers.”

Police have been advised to take “appropriate precautions” to ensure the safety of their officers.

To see the official document, see here.

Thousands traveled near and far to pay their final respects to the family of Freddie Gray. Gray, 25, was arrested for possessing a switch blade knife April 12 outside the Gilmor Homes housing project on Baltimore's west side. According to his attorney, Gray died a week later in the hospital from a severe spinal cord injury he received while in police custody. [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=WOLB1010AM]

