Forbes has released their list of the wealthiest hip-hop artists of 2015, and there were some surprises as far as who landed the number one spot. After selling Beats By Dre to Apple last year, many thought that Dr. Dre would be leading the list, but it turns out Diddy has beaten the producer by a cool $35 million. The Bad Boy CEO tops the list, while Dre comes in a close second, and Jay Z coming in at $550 million. [AllHipHop]

After performing the National Anthem at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight this past weekend in Vegas, Jamie Foxx was met with a lot of criticism. The singer and actor went on the Ellen Show earlier today, where he defended his performance stating, “My inner ears were out, and I’m singing with an organ, so I can’t hear what the organ is doing with the big crowd.” [GossipCop]

Vince Staples has been building his buzz more and more in the music scene over the months, and he’s finally ready to make his album debut. The Chicago rapper just announced his first project will be titled Summertime `06, and will be released on June 30th, with executive producing from No I.D. [Rap-Up]

There is a allegedly a spin-off to the popular Mean Girls movie in the works called Mean Moms, and rumor has it that Jennifer Aniston is set to star in it. Reports say the film involves Rosalind Wiseman’s Queen Bee Moms And King Pin Dads: Dealing With The Parents, Teachers, Coaches, And Counselors Who Can Make—Or Break—Your Child’s Future, will focus on a small town mother of two who enters the parenting big leagues when she moves into a wealthy suburb. [Complex]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Forbes Releases Top 5 Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists Of 2015 List, Jamie Foxx Defends National Anthem Performance & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Lindsey India Posted May 5, 2015

Also On Magic 95.9: