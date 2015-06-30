Angela Robinson Loves To Be Hated On ‘The Haves And The Have Nots’

PLAY AUDIO

Angela Robinson is doing a great job on The Haves And The Have Nots. How do we know? Because fans of the show have a hard time disassociating her from her character on the show, the villainess Veronica Harrington.

“They yell at me. They tell me what an awful mother I am and that I don’t know I have a good man. One lady actually hit me. She came up to me and slapped me in the back and said I need to know when I got a good man, because it’s hard to get a good man,” Robinson says.

Robinson, a Jacksonville, Florida native who went to FAMU and is well known in theater circles says she doesn’t mind her intense fans, although sometimes her [real-life] husband does.

“I’m honored when people do that,” she says. “But my husband is usually stepping up like “Oh, oh, no, wait a minute.”

Robinson once starred on Broadway in The Color Purple, but says doing TV is a lot of fun.

“This is a great combination. I love what I’m doing now. I love Broadway, those are my roots. I will always go back to it. But the thing about Tyler Perry is that he’s a theatre guy and most of us in the cast are theater people. We still are in that community and we talk about theater and sometimes play the scenes in that way. So I miss it but I’m having a blast where I am.”

