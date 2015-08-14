Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce

Sherri Shepherd is finally opening up about her custody battle with ex-husband Lamar Sally.

Four months after the court ruled her the legal mother of a baby born via surrogate, Sherri opened up to People Magazine about what lead to her divorce.

“My situation was a sense of, I didn’t state what I needed and what I wanted and what I didn’t want for being scared of somebody leaving the relationship.”

Although Lamar Sally has said a lot of negative things about her publicly, Sherri has no ill will towards her ex-husband.

“I am appealing the ruling that happened and he gets his settlement every month. He’s happy. There nothing I can do. It’s out of my hands. You move on and I have a son. I have to take care of him so everything is good.”

Despite the custody drama, Sherri is remaining positive.

“I still have to get to a place where I am mentally okay,” she said. “I’m the type of person that I feel like as long as you can get up, you have another chance. I’ve gone through stuff – a nasty divorce, nasty custody battle but for me, I get up and I smile and I make it through.”

We can’t wait to see Sherri Shepherd return to The View next season.

RELATED STORIES:

Sherri Shepherd Will Return To ‘The View’ After 11-Month Hiatus

Sherri Shepherd Finally Settles Nasty Divorce & Child Support Battle With Lamar Sally

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2808408”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2808408″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2808408″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2808408” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Best Fights From 'The View' That Will Make You Giggle 1 of 15 1. The Biggest Cat Fights On "The View" Rosie O'Donnell has come back to "The View" and she brought her attitude with her! During a segment on spanking, Whoopi cut her off to go to commercial. Rosie reacted in a very angry way. (http://bit.ly/1Bz0gpL) and then we started watching all the epic battles on "The View." Check out the best of the best for your viewing pleasure. 2 of 15 2. The View; Oreilly Fight, Joy Whoopi Walk Off 10-14-10 Bill O'Reilly is one of the most opinionated conservative political commentators that's ever gotten their own show. During a discussion, he attacked all Muslims about the multi-faith center being built new Ground Zero in NYC. Joy Behar and Whoopi walked off set after losing their cool with him. This is a must-watch from start to finish. 3 of 15 3. Whoopi Goldberg Cussing At Ann Coulter On The View! When Whoopi looks at Ann Coulter and says, "Tell me what you know about being Black," we knew this would be one of the greatest moments of TV ever. 4 of 15 4. Whoopi Goldberg Explodes At Donald Trump About Obama's Birth Certificate Trump's obsession with President Obama's birth certificate was annoying, but no one was more annoyed than Whoopi. 5 of 15 5. The View: Joy, Rosie and Elizabeth Fight Ever the opinionated host, Joy Behar decided to read a list of all the things that former President Bush did "wrong" during his presidency. Elizabeth Hasselbeck was offended and wanted to defend Bush. Furious, Behar refused to back down and Rosie chimed in in Behar's defense. The rest is a beautiful display of opposing views. 6 of 15 6. "The View" Fights over Abortion This is one the the hottest button topics ever in the history of debates: abortion. At odds are Joy Behar and Elizabeth Hasselbeck. Joy thinks people should call Pro-Life, Anti-Choice. 7 of 15 7. Glenn Beck Called Out for lying on "The View" Glenn Beck talked major crap about Barbara Walters and Whoopi on his show, so naturally they invited him on to set the record straight. 8 of 15 8. "The View"–Argues over Gay Marriage One of the biggest debates of our time: gay marriage. Whoopi brings up a comparison to civil rights and of course Hasselbeck had to chime in. 9 of 15 9. Sherri Shepherd Gets Heated When Barbara Walters Says Nigger Well, this is obvious. 10 of 15 10. The View: Elizabeth and Joy get heated over PRAYER! D.L. Hughley took the moderator seat in place of Whoopi and while in a debate on prayer, Joy Behar and Sherri Shepherd passionately defended their opinions. 11 of 15 11. "The View" : Kate Gosselin Fights with Whoopi about Her Custody Battle With Jon Remember Kate Gosselin from "Jon & Kate Plus 8?" She used to get so many negative criticisms about her as a reality show parent. On her appearance on "The View," she was defensive and rude. Whoopi wasn't here for it. Peep the eyeroll 7 minutes in. 12 of 15 12. "The View" Fights Over Iranian Election During hot topics, the ladies covered the Iranian election. Joy Behar and Elizabeth Hasselbeck couldn't seem to see eye to eye. 13 of 15 13. Things Turn NASTY Between Barbara Walters & Wendy Williams This argument is milder than we expected, but Wendy is obviously very passionate about her son. Don't test her. 14 of 15 14. The View: Joy And Elizabeth Battle Pt-Two 4-14-08 Oh Elizabeth… 15 of 15 15. "The View" Argues over Harry Reid's "Negro Dialect" Comments Be careful when you talk race around Whoopi. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2808408”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2808408″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2808408″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2808408” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce The Best Fights From 'The View' That Will Make You Giggle jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2808408”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2808408″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2808408″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2808408” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com