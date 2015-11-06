CLOSE
Is Will Smith’s New Movie Oscar Worthy? Watch The New Trailer For “Concussion”

This film may be the career revival the actor is looking for.

Following the dismal box office numbers for his films Focus (2015) and After Earth (2013)  Will Smith‘s upcoming film, Concussion may be the career revival the actor is looking for.

Slated for release on Christmas Day, Concussion tells the story of Nigerian doctor, Bennet Omalu, a forensic neuropathologist who first discovered the degenerative disease CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) in pro football players.

His findings became controversial as the NFL tried to denied the dangers and long term health effects that are a result of the sport.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond The Lights) and Alec Baldwin (Mission Impossible 5) also star in Concussion.

With it’s PG-13 rating, the film is safe for the whole family and would probably be a great learning lesson for parents with kids interested in playing professional football to really consider their quality of life after retirement.

Is Will Smith’s New Movie Oscar Worthy? Watch The New Trailer For “Concussion” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

