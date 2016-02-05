In Memory Of Maurice White: Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Cuts

The music world is reeling with the news that Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White has died at the age of 74. White, who served as both a singer and songwriter for the legendary band, leaves behind one of the richest musical legacies of all time.

White, a native of Memphis, Tenn., got his start in music as a session drummer in Chicago before forming the basis of the Earth, Wind & Fire band in Los Angeles. Although their early albums failed to net critical acclaim, the band found a groove beginning with their 1975 release, Head To The Sky, and began an incredible run of albums and chart-topping singles.

As a singer and songwriter, White was behind some of the group’s biggest hits, bolstered by the stellar vocal and writing talents of bandmate Phillip Bailey.

In memory of the great Maurice White, we’ve listed our 10 favorite Earth, Wind & Fire cuts. If we missed one of your favorites, let us know in the comments.

Rest powerfully in peace, Maurice White.

“Shining Star”

“Fantasy”

“Keep Your Head To The Sky”

“September”

“Serpentine Fire”

“Boogie Wonderland”

“Reasons”

“After The Love Has Gone”

“Sing A Song”

“Mighty Mighty”

D.L. Chandler Posted February 4, 2016

