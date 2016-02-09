Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell Stars in NCIS: New Orleans, Talks Spirit Of Mardi Gras

Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his role on, NCIS: New Orleans, airing Tuesday nights on CBS. Most known for his roles in House Party, House Party 2 and Boomerang, the actor stars as Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame on the famed franchise.

“We shot the episode a couple weeks ago. We had the bands come by. I tell people you have to experience Mardi Gras for the whole week,” Mitchell said.

Posted February 9, 2016

