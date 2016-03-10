CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home

Dr. Jamal Bryant & Attorney Carlos Moore Fight For Removal of Confederate Flag In Mississippi

Leave a comment

 

Dr. Jamal Bryant and Attorney Carlos Moore lead the “Take it Down” Confederate Flag rally this week in Jackson to challenge Gov. Phil Bryant’s ruling to keep the controversial flag flying. Mississippi is the only state that still flies the Confederate flag and Attorney Moore is suing the Governor Bryant over this matter.

Both Dr. Bryant and Attorney Moore talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the Governor’s decision to name February  Confederate Heritage Month and the next steps in trying to get the flag removed.

“If South Carolina can do it then Mississippi should do it. Within 24 hours white supremacists on Twitter have actively called for a hit on his (Moore)  life for trying to take down the flag.”

Attorney Moore’s reaction to naming February after the flag:

“It’s an insult to every African-American in Mississippi. He did it during Black History Month and we’re going to make him pay.”

To make a donation click here and listen to the entire interview above.

Dr. Jamal Bryant & Attorney Carlos Moore Fight For Removal of Confederate Flag In Mississippi was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Confederate Flag , Dr. Jamal Bryant , Mississippi , News , Take Down The Flag rally

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close