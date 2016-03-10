Dr. Jamal Bryant & Attorney Carlos Moore Fight For Removal of Confederate Flag In Mississippi

Dr. Jamal Bryant and Attorney Carlos Moore lead the “Take it Down” Confederate Flag rally this week in Jackson to challenge Gov. Phil Bryant’s ruling to keep the controversial flag flying. Mississippi is the only state that still flies the Confederate flag and Attorney Moore is suing the Governor Bryant over this matter.

Both Dr. Bryant and Attorney Moore talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the Governor’s decision to name February Confederate Heritage Month and the next steps in trying to get the flag removed.

“If South Carolina can do it then Mississippi should do it. Within 24 hours white supremacists on Twitter have actively called for a hit on his (Moore) life for trying to take down the flag.”

Attorney Moore’s reaction to naming February after the flag:

“It’s an insult to every African-American in Mississippi. He did it during Black History Month and we’re going to make him pay.”

To make a donation click here and listen to the entire interview above.

Krystal Franklin, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted March 10, 2016

