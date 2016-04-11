‘The Wire’ and ‘Confirmation’ Actor Invests $20 Million To Bring Jobs To Baltimore

“Confirmation” actor Wendell Pierce, best known as The Wire’s Detective Bunk, loves him some Baltimore.

The same town where he spent five seasons filming the HBO gem is the same town where he will help invest $20 million dollars in an apartment complex to help create jobs, Fusion recently reported. It’s unknown who else is helping invest with Pierce.

On Saturday during a panel at Columbia University in New York City, Pierce, along with his former castmates Sonja Sohn, Felicia Pearson and Jamie Hector announced this new jobs initiative that he “hopes to expand to the rest of the city.”

According to Fusion, a portion of the apartments in the building will be offered to Baltimore artists at a discounted rate where artists living in the building will also have the opportunity to feature their artwork in the building’s galleries. In addition, the town’s residents will be hired as part of the construction team to build the complex.

Sounds like a win-win.

Construction on this building should start this summer and should be finished by the end of next year.

Pierce hopes this “private venture” will serve as a catalyst for more jobs in the mostly African-American populated city. “We hope to take it into the row houses too. This is a pilot program to make sure that the template is there,” he told Fusion.

Good luck Wendell!

