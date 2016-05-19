NFL Player Put On Blast For Cheating, Toddler’s Epic Argument With Mom, & More

Every Thursday is WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, where Roland Martin and his panel of guests take a look at some of the crazy stories trending in the news.

This week, Martin was joined by Lamont King, Ashleigh Demi (WPGC 95.5 FM), and Tony Redz (WPGC 95.5 FM).

The foray in foolishness begins with a toddler engaging in an epic argument with her mother. The tiny tot is apparently highly upset with her mom over something she had no business doing. The little girl was caught on video shaming her mother with tons of attitude: complete with neck movements, arm waves, and a very saucy cadence.

Going viral on social media is all good until you go viral for something that has you looking real bad. NFL tight end/wide receiver Vernon Davis was put on blast by his fiancée, Janel Horne, via Instagram for allegedly cheating on her with a 20-year-old.

Horne aired it out on IG as such: “when you give a man your all, 15 yrs, 3 kids, and you sacrifice your life and then he cheats on you with a 20 yr old child and lies (sic) on you @vernondavis85.”

In our final what the h*ll moment from this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday, let’s just say one reporter decided to make it rain at a strip club with his employer’s stack.

LA Times music and culture writer Sasha Frere-Jones abruptly left the stage after racking up a $5,000 bill at an adult establishment while he was allegedly interviewing a rapper for an article.

The problem with the $5K tab is that he expensed the Los Angeles Times for his night of fun on the job. Then there’s this issue: The rapper with whom he was supposed to have been interviewing at said strip club denies that an interview ever took place.

Watch the hilarious NewsOne Now play-by-play WTH?! Thursday commentary in the video clip above.

