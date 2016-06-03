The NBA final match up between Steph Curry and the Warriors versus Lebron James and the Cavaliers is a perfect excuse for meme makers and tweeters to get their shine on via social media— even at the risk of sounding cruel and rude.

Luckily, the players in this year’s NBA finals and a few other basketball legends have a great sense of humor. Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, and Reggie Miller are among the players who made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night prime time special on Thursday and read nothing but insults about themselves in a classic game of Mean Tweets.

Check out the hilarious video above to see who received the meanest insults.

Source: EW|PHOTOCREDIT:getty, Youtube

Watch: Steph Curry & Other NBA Greats Read Mean Tweets About Themselves was originally published on globalgrind.com