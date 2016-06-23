CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home

Little Known Black History Fact: Charles Rangel

Leave a comment

Charlie Rangel, the charismatic congressman from New York, began his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives on this day in 1970 after he defeated Harlem’s beloved incumbent, Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Rangel is the second-longest serving House member and is its most senior member as well.

Charles Bernard Rangel was born June 11, 1930 in New York City. His father, Ralph, was from Puerto Rico and his mother hailed from New York by way of Virginia. Rangel joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and served in the Korean War.

His efforts in the war yielded him the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. He finished high school after serving in the war in 1953 and then attended New York University. In 1960, Rangel obtained his law degree from St. John’s University.

After stints working for a small Black law firm and developing a reputation as a champion of civil rights for African-Americans, Rangel eventually found his way into the world of politics. In 1967, he began the first of two terms as part of the New York Assembly, representing Harlem.

In 1970, Rangel’s challenge to Powell’s 18th Congressional District seat was met with curiosity as the upstart politician battled ethics allegations during his time as an assemblyman. Powell was also the first Black New Yorker to be elected to Congress. However, Rangel was able to defeat the incumbent and has not left the House floor since then.

Rangel’s rise in the political ranks was rapid. He was also an active supporter of Israel and used his charm to sway members of his party and those across the aisle on a variety of issues.

The congressman’s time in office has not been without some controversy. In 2010, Rangel faced 13 ethics charges related to unreported income, tax shelters and other concerns. In 2013, the outspoken Rangel turned heads when he called members of the Tea Party “white crackers” in a blistering interview.

The bulletproof Rangel was able to brush past the controversies and maintained his elite political status and office. He’s represented five districts in New York, with the 13th Congressional District being his current post. Rangel is also the first Black congressman to serve as chair of the Ways and Means Committee and is a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Only Congressman John Conyers from Michigan, who is also African-American, has served longer in the House than Rangel.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Charles Rangel was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Black Congressman , Charles Rangel , Harlem , U.S Congress

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close