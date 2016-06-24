CLOSE
Homepage Leads
Home

Tyra Banks Launches Cosmetics Line Aimed At Chocolate Girls

Tyra Banks recently announced the launch of her cosmetics line that is specifically for all of the chocolate-toned ladies out there.

Leave a comment

New motherhood has kept Tyra Banks pretty busy these days, however she still finds time to indulge her love of beauty. She recently announced the launch of her cosmetics line that is specifically for all of the chocolate-toned ladies out there.

 

Speaking exclusively to Essence magazine, the former supermodel, media mogul and beauty maven gave the details about what inspired her to create a new addition to her existing Tyra Beauty cosmetics line with the hopes that women with darker complexions will have products to enhance their beauty instead of masking it.

 

Banks says, “I was tired of our chocolate-toned sisters not being able to contour. I created this so that everyone has the ability to contour and to play with shadow and light — since that’s really what contouring and highlighting is. She also stressed that one of the main factors in creating the line was because she believes she has a “passion and responsibility to make sure that everyone that uses my products feels beautiful and feels represented.”

 

As one of the most successful supermodels of all-time, Banks can certainly relate to not being able to find the proper products to complement African American skin, as she has detailed the struggles that make-up artists have when it comes to applying make-up to women of color. She continued to elaborate on why she is the best person to address this issue, stating “When we have products and colors that we know are targeting the African American demographic, I go insanely deep with it. I want to make sure that we’re addressing it right, because I’m the best person in my company to do it.”

 

Tyra has always utilized her expertise in the fashion/beauty industry to give fans what they want, so this is sure to be a success. You can check out the full Tyra Beauty collection here.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Freddie Gray: Baltimore Officer Caesar Goodson Found Not Guilty On All Charges

http://hellobeautiful.com/2016/06/23/rob-kardashian-blac-chyna-baby/

Tyra Banks Launches Cosmetics Line Aimed At Chocolate Girls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty , Celebrity , cosmetics , cosmetics line , style , Tyra Banks , tyra banks beauty , tyra beauty

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close