Tyra Banks Launches Cosmetics Line Aimed At Chocolate Girls

New motherhood has kept Tyra Banks pretty busy these days, however she still finds time to indulge her love of beauty. She recently announced the launch of her cosmetics line that is specifically for all of the chocolate-toned ladies out there.

Speaking exclusively to Essence magazine, the former supermodel, media mogul and beauty maven gave the details about what inspired her to create a new addition to her existing Tyra Beauty cosmetics line with the hopes that women with darker complexions will have products to enhance their beauty instead of masking it.

Banks says, “I was tired of our chocolate-toned sisters not being able to contour. I created this so that everyone has the ability to contour and to play with shadow and light — since that’s really what contouring and highlighting is. She also stressed that one of the main factors in creating the line was because she believes she has a “passion and responsibility to make sure that everyone that uses my products feels beautiful and feels represented.”

As one of the most successful supermodels of all-time, Banks can certainly relate to not being able to find the proper products to complement African American skin, as she has detailed the struggles that make-up artists have when it comes to applying make-up to women of color. She continued to elaborate on why she is the best person to address this issue, stating “When we have products and colors that we know are targeting the African American demographic, I go insanely deep with it. I want to make sure that we’re addressing it right, because I’m the best person in my company to do it.”

Tyra has always utilized her expertise in the fashion/beauty industry to give fans what they want, so this is sure to be a success. You can check out the full Tyra Beauty collection here.

