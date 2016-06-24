Extra Butter: Blake Lively & Her ‘Oakland Booty’ Rank Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Movies

Blake is super feisty, and we love it.

| 06.24.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Blake Lively‘s new film The Shallows hits theaters today.

In the film, Blake plays Nancy, a med student with a love for surfing passed down from her mother, who finds herself on a secret beach in Mexico. Things start off perfectly, only to turn dangerous when a dead whale brings a shark into the shallow water, forcing Nancy to fight for her life.

I sat down with Blake to chat about her new role, her love for Beyoncé, and I even gave her a “monster name” … Well, I tried to give her a monster name. (Check out the video above to see what I mean.)

The interview got really turned up when I explained the word “hyphy” to Blake and she ranked some of her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ movies as ‘Hyphy or Nah.’

Watch our chat above and go see The Shallows in theaters now.

Extra Butter: Blake Lively & Her ‘Oakland Booty’ Rank Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Movies was originally published on globalgrind.com

Blake Lively , extra butter , Hyphy , Oakland , Ryan Reynolds , the shallows

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close