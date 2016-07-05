CLOSE
NYC Private School Teaches White Kids To Resent White Privilege

The NY Post accuses a private school of teaching White students that they're born racists.

The New York Post claims that a Manhattan school is among a number of other elite private schools that teach White students to feel guilty about receiving benefits in society for the color of their skin — which is also known as “White privilege.”

According to the tabloid, students at the Bank Street School for Children are separated by race for lessons on diversity. White students, starting from age 6, are told “they’re born racist.” Meanwhile, in other rooms, students of color are “taught to feel proud about their race” before returning to the main classroom, munching on cupcakes and other treats.

Unsung Cruise

White parents, even liberal ones, are angry that the K-8 school makes their children feel guilty about being White, the newspaper stated.

The Post said it has seen presentation slides of the school’s “novel approach to fighting discrimination,” which the newspaper stated is operated by Bank Street’s Director of Diversity Anshu Wahi.

Wahi, who The Post described as a “longtime social activist,” referred questions about the program to the school’s communications office. But the newspaper said it did not receive a response to its request for comments.

The Post also said it obtained a handout that Wahi sent to parents, which explained that the school gives students of color “a space to talk about shared experiences” in a society that discriminates against them.

SOURCE: New York Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

NYC Private School Teaches White Kids To Resent White Privilege was originally published on newsone.com

