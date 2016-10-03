Which Presidential Candidate is LeBron Backing?

LeBron James is making his feelings known on the upcoming presidential election. King James endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president! LeBron said Clinton is the best candidate “to carry out President Barack Obama’s legacy.” LBJ also said, she “understands the struggles of an Akron child” born into poverty.

Posted October 3, 2016

