Stacy Dash Throws Shade At Beyoncé’s Mom Over Kelly Rowland’s “Clueless” Costume

Beyhive, start your engines…Stacey Dash has come for Mama Tina!

Perhaps in her most clueless moment yet, Stacey Dash mistakenly thought Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson was throwing shade her way. It all started when Miss Tina posted a photo of herself and Kelly Rowland who was dressed like Stacey’s character Dionne from the classic teen movie Clueless. In the caption, Miss Tina praises the former Destiny’s Child member, who she considers her daughter, and said Kelly is prettier and smarter than the original character.

“This is my baby Dione last night of course she is prettier and more smart than the one from the movie,” Miss Tina wrote in the caption, “but I was confused cause she kept saying something about her pager.” After giving the caption some thought, she decided to edit the caption with a “no shade intended” disclaimer to explain that she was referring to Dionne the character and not Stacey Dash herself.

Apparently, that was enough to satisfy Ms. Dash. After getting wind of the post, the Clueless star hopped on her blog to air her grievances.

“Well, you never know what you are doing to wake up to, do you? This morning, I awakened to people telling me that Beyonce’s mom was saying that I was ugly,” she writes.

“If one thing runs in Queen Bey’s bloodline, it’s the ability to throw subtle shade and Tina demonstrated her acumen for the art of insult this Halloween, somehow managing to turn a cute costume into a caustic diss.”

“First of all, if you’re trying to throw shade about someone’s intelligence, maybe use “smarter” instead of ‘more smart.’ Here’s the thing — Kelly Rowland is a beautiful girl and I love the costume! Imitation is the best form of flattery.”

We have a feeling Stacey’s comments will not go over well with the Beyhive!

*grabs popcorn*

