The Watts Hot Report
The Watts Hot Report: Will Smith’s Father Dies, Hillary Clinton Does Mannequin Challenge…

Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far
Will Smith’s Father Dies…

Condolences to Will Smith and his family.  His father Willard Carroll Smith, Jr. has passed away.  Will has yet to comment publicly, but his ex-wife Sheree Fletcher made a sentimental post via Instagram.  The photo depicts Will Smith, his father and first-born son Trey.

AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By The Sea' - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: The Bitter Battle Continues…

According to my sources, claims that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement in the bitter custody battle over their 6 children are false.  It’s still “War of the Roses.”

Hillary Clinton Does The Mannequin Challenge With Bon Jovi

We’re all in suspense over Election 2016; even Hillary Clinton and Bon Jovi.

Stevie Wonder Live In Philadelphia

Source: Justin Engelhardt / Radio-One

Even Stevie Wonder Can See Trump Shouldn’t Be President…

If you’ve ever seen Stevie Wonder in concert then you know he is liable to crack a good blind joke.  But the comparison he made in an interview on Friday is no laughing matter.  Stevie told an online newspaper, voting for Trump is like asking him to drive.

“If you had an emergency situation and needed to go to the hospital, and you had to get there right away, would you want me driving your car?” he asked, to which the reporter replied “no.” He added, “Because I’m not an experienced driver, right?”

Marlo Hampton

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

Are You Here For The Marlomoji?

Reality star Marlo Hampton (RHOA) has launched a new venture–Marlomojis!  These glamorous emoji’s are available for download in the Apple app store for $1.99.  Marlo said she launched the Marlomojis as a creative way of communicating instead of texting long boring paragraphs.  Are you here for it?  Either way, you can’t knock the hustle.

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
