Watch: Things Got Crazy At The Michigan Voting Polls Before The Election

Check out the disturbing video.

Source: Steve Pope / Getty

Throughout the 2016 election coverage and campaigning, we saw just how dangerous things could turn when Donald Trump supporters and Hillary Clinton supporters were all in the same place.

While casting their ballot at a Michigan poll site, things got crazy between a few voters. A video making it’s rounds on the internet shows a white lady in an altercation with a black man, before she calls him the N-word. That’s when the situation got really intense at the Ypsilanti Township polling place. On-lookers yelled at the lady for using the racial slur, but she wasn’t done yet—she proceeded to spit on the black guy.

The lady recording the footage became irate, asking the lady she had to be so nasty and hurtful, to which she replied, “You are a N**ger.” 

The white woman’s husband, his name is Daryl McCabe, spoke out after the incident saying that despite the language in this video, he and his wife, Mary, are not racists. Check out the alarming video.

Watch: Things Got Crazy At The Michigan Voting Polls Before The Election was originally published on globalgrind.com

