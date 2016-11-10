President Obama & Donald Trump Discuss Transition Of Power At White House

Donald Trump and President Barack Obama met Thursday in a closed-door, 90-minute meeting at the White House to discuss plans for a smooth transition once Trump takes over as Commander-in-Chief, BBC News reports.

Photographers were allowed inside only to capture the two men shake hands in an act of solidarity. Trump thanked the President for extending the invitation and said he looks forward to meeting with Obama “many, more times.”

Tension between the two men was apparent; they’ve traveled a long road filled with questions surrounding each other’s legitimacy, but the two appeared to bury the hatchet for the photo-op.

On Wednesday, Obama said he was “rooting” for Trump after it was clear America made its choice during the election. According to BBC News, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said the president’s well-wishes for Trump were genuine, but quipped, “I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy meeting.”

The President-elect will now set forth to execute a series of actions during his first 100 days in office. Trump first presented his plans during a speech last month in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, NPR reports.

The site writes:

“The plan outlines three main areas of focus: cleaning up Washington, including by imposing term limits on Congress; protecting American workers; and restoring rule of law. He also laid out his plan for working with Congress to introduce 10 pieces of legislation that would repeal Obamacare, fund the construction of a wall at the Southern border (with a provision that Mexico would reimburse the U.S.), encourage infrastructure investment, rebuild military bases, promote school choice and more.”

