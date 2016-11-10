CLOSE
News & Gossip
The Watts Hot Report: Michelle Obama In 2020, Idris Elba’s Rumored New Boo Cake and more…

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama

Source: Julie Dermansky / Getty

Sales Soar On Election 2016 Merch…

The election is over but canditate merchandise is flying off the shelves. Supporters are snatching up all sorts of Hillary merchandise and Donald Trump hats are selling like hot cakes.

Pacific Rim - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: John Phillips / Getty

Who’s Idris Dating Now?

Let the streets tell it, Idris Elba is a playboy that gets around and FAST.  Last week, he denied rumors linking him to Madonna.  Now, this week, the word is he’s dating 26-year-old supermodel Jourdan Dunn.  They were seen engaging in some heavy flirting and leaving a nightclub holding hands at 2:30 am.

2016 Tribeca Film Festival - Portrait Studio - Day 8

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Will Packer Remakes Car Wash Into TV Series…

ABC and producer Will Packer are adapting the 1976 film “Car Wash” into a TV series.  Sounds like fun to watch!

US-POLITICS-ELECTION

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Michelle Obama In 2020?

