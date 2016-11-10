The Watts Hot Report: Michelle Obama In 2020, Idris Elba’s Rumored New Boo Cake and more…

Sales Soar On Election 2016 Merch…

The election is over but canditate merchandise is flying off the shelves. Supporters are snatching up all sorts of Hillary merchandise and Donald Trump hats are selling like hot cakes.

Who’s Idris Dating Now?

Let the streets tell it, Idris Elba is a playboy that gets around and FAST. Last week, he denied rumors linking him to Madonna. Now, this week, the word is he’s dating 26-year-old supermodel Jourdan Dunn. They were seen engaging in some heavy flirting and leaving a nightclub holding hands at 2:30 am.

Will Packer Remakes Car Wash Into TV Series…

ABC and producer Will Packer are adapting the 1976 film “Car Wash” into a TV series. Sounds like fun to watch!

Michelle Obama In 2020?

