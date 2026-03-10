WATCH: Ari Lennox Talks New Album Vacancy, Working With Jermaine Dupri, and Upcoming Tour

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is entering a new chapter in her career with the release of her upcoming third studio album, Vacancy. During a recent stop at Magic 95.9 in Baltimore, the Grammy-nominated singer opened up about the inspiration behind the project, the collaborators who helped bring it to life, and what fans can expect from her next era.

Lennox describes Vacancy as a soulful project filled with stories of infatuation, astrology, and even folklore. The singer said the album explores the idea of a void that needs to be filled, a concept she believes can mean something different to each listener. The album’s lead single, also titled “Vacancy,” was produced by legendary hitmaker Jermaine Dupri.

According to Lennox, working with Dupri and acclaimed producer Bryan-Michael Cox felt natural. She praised both producers for their ability to blend classic R&B influences with modern sounds. While Lennox initially hoped to lean into a more old school vibe in the studio, she said Dupri encouraged her to trust his creative instincts, resulting in a sound that still nods to the past while feeling fresh and current.

With two albums already under her belt, Lennox said Vacancy reflects a more fearless version of herself. The singer admitted that she once hesitated to experiment with different genres, but now feels more confident exploring new musical territory. On the album, she incorporates elements of pop, auto tune, and even dancehall.

One of the project’s standout collaborations is a dancehall reggae track featuring Buju Banton. Lennox said the feature came together organically after the two artists developed mutual respect for each other’s music.

Alongside the album release, Lennox is preparing to hit the road for the Vacancy Tour, which kicks off April 12 in Seattle. The singer also expressed excitement about returning to the Maryland area for two tour stops, noting her personal connection to the region after growing up in Fort Washington.

Looking ahead, Lennox hopes to continue expanding creatively while releasing more music. She also shared a personal dream of one day owning a farm where she can care for animals and live a quieter life.

For now, however, the focus is on Vacancy and the next phase of her evolving sound.