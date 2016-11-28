AM BUZZ: Colin Kaepernick Faces Backlash For Fidel Castro Remarks; Nick Cannon Says Planned Parenthood Responsible For Genocide

Colin Kaepernick Faces Backlash For Fidel Castro Remarks

NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests have earned him both negative and positive attention.

Since he first took a knee while the national anthem played during one of his games, Colin has been regarded as a hero—or a loser depending on who you are talking to. Most recently, sports commentator Stephen Smith blasted the athlete for not voting during the 2016 presidential election.

Now, the 49er is facing backlash for his comments on Cuban dictator, Fidel Castro, after he wore a shirt with his face on it during a news conference back in August, according to USA Today.

In the wake of Castro’s death, when Kaepernick took the field in Miami on Sunday night for his game against the Dolphins, he was booed by the crowed.

A reporter for the Miami Herald pressed Kaepernick over his support of the polarizing political figure.

“What I said was I agree with the investment in education,” Kaepernick said. “I also agree with the investment in free universal health care, as well as the involvement in helping end apartheid in South Africa.”

“Trying to push the false narrative that I was a supporter of the oppressive things he [Castro] did is just not true,” Kaepernick said. “I said I support the investment in education, I never said I support the oppressive things he [Castro] did.”

Nick Cannon Says Planned Parenthood Is The ‘Real Genocide’

‘America’s Got Talent’ host Nick Cannon decided to get really political when he sat down for a recent interview.

Departing from his usual comedic air, he spoke out about the election, saying democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was ‘sneaking and cheating,’ according to NY Daily News.

He then pivoted to attack Planned Parenthood, “Think about all the stuff they did with Planned Parenthood and all that type of stuff. That type of stuff is to take our community — and forget gentrification, it’s real genocide, and it’s been like that for years,” he told the radio show’s hosts.

While Cannon would be historically correct to acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s sordid founder, Margaret Sanger, who was a supporter of eugenics, his biased commentary doesn’t acknowledge the preventative services that modern Planned Parenthood provides to low income women including cancer screenings and birth control.

When will the one-sided conversation about Planned Parenthood end?

AM BUZZ: Colin Kaepernick Faces Backlash For Fidel Castro Remarks; Nick Cannon Says Planned Parenthood Responsible For Genocide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com