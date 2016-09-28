CLOSE
She’s Glowing: Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump

Motherhood looks absolutely beautiful on Janet!

When it was first announced back in April that Janet Jackson was putting her world tour on hold to pursue starting a family, many fans were left disappointed that they wouldn’t get to see the icon in concert anytime soon. However when it was finally revealed in May that Janet was indeed pregnant and obviously had to postpone things, disappointment turned to excitement pretty quickly. She has been virtually MIA since the pregnancy news broke, but was finally spotted recently wearing a beautiful pregnancy glow.

 

Known to stay out of the public eye when she doesn’t have anything to promote, Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance recently that finally gave fans a glimpse of how she looks in all of her lovely pregnant splendor. Entertainment Tonight has the exclusive details of Janet’s baby bump and where she was headed when she was captured by the paparazzi.

Via Entertainment Tonight:

[In photos] taken Tuesday afternoon, when she was spotted out and about in London with a visible baby bump. Jackson, who is rarely photographed in public, was seen leaving the baby furniture store Back In Action wearing sneakers, dark sweatpants, a black sweater and a matching scarf and headband.

An eyewitness tells ET that Jackson arrived at the store in a chauffeured black Mercedes along with her bodyguard, her assistant and two others from her entourage. Jackson was greeted by staff, who shut the doors for her visit and seated her at a table to seemingly go over some of their merchandise. According to the eyewitness, she also strolled the store and took an interest in one of the prams.

The mother-to-be appeared in good spirits as she left the establishment with a bag of products after her 45-minute visit, and even cracked a smile as she made her way to her vehicle.

A huge congratulations go out to Janet on her pregnancy and we at HB wish her a stress-free delivery and a healthy baby. Ever the private one, there has been no official due date released, but it’s highly likely that she may give birth sometime in November.

She’s Glowing: Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

