The First Clip Of BET’s New Edition Miniseries Has Arrived + Official Release Date

One of TV’s most anticipated projects is only a few short months away, as BET’s New Edition miniseries is all done and ready to captivate audiences with a 3-night extravaganza that tells the entire story of one of the most successful R&B groups in history. Not only does it tell the story of New Edition as a group, but viewers will also get insight into the solo success of BBD, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. If January is still too long for you to wait, BET has you covered because they just released the first extended clip of the miniseries and it is everything!

Since Hollywood loves to ignore or drag its feet when it comes to telling the true life stories of our music and pop culture icons, it’s great to have networks like BET collaborate with the artists to bring their stories to their fans just the way they intended. Many already know about the amazing music that New Edition created and perhaps a bit of the group drama once Bobby Brown left the group, but it is so much more to the story.

BET offers a synopsis of the miniseries to give viewers a better understanding of what’s in store.

Via BET:

BET has just announced that the network will air THE NEW EDITION STORY as a six hour, three night event on January 24, 25, and 26, 2017. The much-anticipated biopic will bring to life the story of the group that laid the foundation for how modern-day boy bands look, feel, and sound. Boyz II Men, N’SYNC, The Backstreet Boys, and New Kids On The Block all took their cues from New Edition, the famed band that included Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill who, for over the last three decades, have consistently produced hit music as a band.

“From our beginning in the Orchard Park Projects in Boston to Hollywood and everything in between, just like The Temptations and The Jackson Five—we are ready to retrace our footsteps and show everyone how we got here. For the fans all over the world, this one’s for you,” says New Edition.

The biopic follows the group from their humble beginnings as kids in Boston to global mega stardom – weathering the highs and lows of controversy, personnel changes, and the ultimate cost of fame.

You can check out a clip of the miniseries below and peep the SUPER TRAILER here:

TRAILER: The New Edition Story. The three-night miniseries premieres January 24-26th on BET. pic.twitter.com/9iMcwdEaGK — throwback hits/facts (@goldenerahits_) September 25, 2016

So about a month after you have enjoyed your holiday festivities, you can gather your family and friends around the TV for three nights of the story of New Edition that is told completely by them, so there is no room for discrepancy. To say we here at HB are excited is an understatement!

