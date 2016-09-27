Denzel Washington & Viola Davis Give Oscar-Worthy Performances In ‘Fences’ Trailer

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis give extraordinary performances in the screen adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences.

Directed by Denzel, Fences follows the life of a former baseball player in the Negro leagues, who served time for a botched robbery then worked his way up the ladder as a garbage man.

The trailer highlights Troy Maxim (Denzel) and his family’s dynamic. One scene reveals deep tension between Troy and his son, which later leads to an emotional scene between Denzel and Viola.

The two seasoned actors starred in the 2010 revival of Fences, which won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Given their great performances in the sneak peek, two seats should be automatically reserved for the duo at the Academy Awards.

Watch the trailer above.

Shamika Sanders Posted September 27, 2016

